BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District residents got a first look at plans for their new elementary school this week.

The district hosted an open house to showcase designs and floor plans for the new Bellevue Elementary School, which will be constructed on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus after voters approved a $13.1 million bond measure in March to fund its construction. The school initially will house third through fifth grades, with pre-kindergarten through second grades remaining at the current school, part of which was built in 1848.

