BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District residents got a first look at plans for their new elementary school this week.
The district hosted an open house to showcase designs and floor plans for the new Bellevue Elementary School, which will be constructed on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus after voters approved a $13.1 million bond measure in March to fund its construction. The school initially will house third through fifth grades, with pre-kindergarten through second grades remaining at the current school, part of which was built in 1848.
Attendees at the meeting milled about the current elementary school gym, viewing renderings of the school and examining proposed building materials, including carpeting, flooring and paint color swatches in various shades of blue.
“It’s nice to see something fresh and new compared to what we have currently,” said Jessica Portz, who has two children in the elementary school in first and fifth grades. “It’s been a long time coming, so it’s nice to see it come to fruition.”
The two-story building will span about 36,000 square feet and include nine classrooms, along with a gym, art and music rooms, special education classrooms and a media center.
Bellevue Elementary School Principal Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder examined the floor plan and pointed out the commons area where students will eat lunch.
“I think this tells so much about your school atmosphere if you have a commons area like this,” she said.
Attendees posed questions about topics from parking to the placement of restrooms, which were answered both by district representatives and staff from eastern Iowa-based firm OPN Architects.
“Everybody’s anxious to see a building go up,” said School Board President Mike Reed.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said the current timeline calls for construction to begin by March or April, with the intention to open the new school in fall 2025.
“This year’s first-, second- and third-graders would be the first group to experience that building,” he said.
The new school’s design will allow for possible future expansion for pre-K to second-grade students, which could be included as part of a second phase of renovations. That second phase also could include improvements to the high school’s fine arts and career and technical education spaces and/or other facility projects and would be funded using 1-cent sales tax revenue.
Third-grade teacher Sami Pitts said she was excited by the proposed designs, particularly the fact that all three third-grade teachers will have adjacent classrooms. Currently, she said, one of the three is on a different floor than the other two, which makes collaboration a challenge.
“Now, during meetings and transition times and prep periods, we’ll have a collaborative space to sit and maximize our working time,” she said.