Five local organizations have received state grants to increase storage of donated food items.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources awarded $204,034 in food-storage-capacity grants to organizations throughout the state, according to a press release.

It states that the grants allow for the purchase of Energy Star refrigerators and freezers and shelving for items for distribution.

Local grant recipients include:

  • Bellevue (Iowa) Bread Basket, $1,100, upright freezer.
  • Dubuque Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church, $8,471, walk-in freezer.
  • Dubuque Food Pantry, $10,000, walk-in cooler.
  • Dubuque St. Vincent de Paul, $5,000, refrigerator merchandisers.
  • Epworth (Iowa) St. Patrick Parish, $1,495.86, refrigerator.

