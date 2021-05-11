FARLEY, Iowa -- Farley American Legion Post 656 will host a ceremony for the disposal of worn and damaged U.S. flags at 6 p.m. today at the post, 302 First St. N.
Flags can be dropped off at Brickhaus Bar or with any Legion member.
