The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos this week celebrated a series of community investments into dozens of area organizations.
DRA board members, city leaders and representatives from local nonprofits gathered at Q Casino on Tuesday for the celebration, which recognized the recipients of DRA’s 2023 mission and core grants.
The organization awarded roughly $1.1 million in core grant funding earlier this year and another $250,000 in mission grant funding. Fifty-five tri-state area organizations benefited from those grants, many of which are based in Dubuque.
“(This year) is our second year placing a focus on people attraction for our grant program,” said DRA Director of Strategic Philanthropy and event speaker Kathy Buhr. “Those initiatives have led to a remarkable transformation in the scope and impact of the program.”
The grant funding comes from DRA’s annual distribution, which divides funds among the City of Dubuque, local charities and improvements to Chaplain Schmitt Island.
DRA staff selected this year’s recipients based on programs’ abilities to attract and retain tri-state area residents and/or bolster tourism. Core grants represent funding requests up to $50,000, and this year’s three mission grants fell between $75,000 and $100,000.
Funded programs included those at local colleges, art organizations, food banks and more. Many of the grants were awarded to Dubuque-based organizations, but several regional and tri-state groups received funding as well.
“Together, (Diamond Jo and Q Casino) help nonprofits to carry out their mission with a focus on a community need,” said Diamond Jo Casino Vice President and General Manager Wendy Runde. “... (Those groups) make the surrounding areas a better place to live.”
Many grant recipients spent the Tuesday celebration chatting with other community members and listening to speeches as the air filled with a jubilant mood. One by one, they were presented with large checks showing their organization’s name and the amount they received.
One such recipient was Driver Opera House Restoration Inc., a Lafayette County (Wis.)-based nonprofit aiming to restore the Driver Opera House in Darlington into a profitable tourist destination.
The nonprofit this year received $14,000 in DRA funding to put toward marketing and fundraising efforts for the opera house, which was built in 1883. The organization also received $7,000 from DRA last year.
“We’re the little engine that’s trying,” Driver Opera House board member Leona Havens said of the effort. “When we applied for the DRA grant last year and got it, it just solidified that people outside Darlington support us and our goal as well.”