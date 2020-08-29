The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Ricardo C. McIntyre, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Friday in rural northern Dubuque County on warrants charging domestic abuse impeding airflow and domestic abuse with injury. Court documents state that McIntyre assaulted his girlfriend, Amber A. Moreno, 37, of 2649 White St., on July 15.
- Will C. Thomas, 38, of 2408 Queen St., was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of cocaine and of marijuana, criminal trespass, public intoxication, unlawful use of missiles for allegedly throwing a glass bottle and a warrant charging the unlawful use of a credit card.
Nancy J. Meisenburg, 29, of 408 W. Fifth St., Apt. 2A, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that she assaulted her sister Tammy K. Meisenburg, 30, at their residence and struck her mother Nancy K. Meisenburg, 53, of 5041/2 Central Ave., with a plate.