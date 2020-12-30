A Dubuque woman is accused of depriving an elderly man in her care of oxygen and medications and stealing from him.
Krista L. Hemple-Anderson, 54, of 444 Angella St., No. 4, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. today at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft and dependent adult abuse.
Court documents state that the sister of Richard N. Hoffmann, 87, of 444 Angella St., No. 4, alerted police to a “number of suspicious transactions” involving Hoffmann’s credit union savings account and credit card.
Hoffmann checked himself out of a Platteville, Wis., medical facility, where he had been recovering from a stroke. Hoffmann, who has several chronic medical conditions, moved in with Hemple-Anderson on Sept. 18, documents state. Hoffmann’s discharge papers stated he would require in-home nursing that included oxygen use.
Investigators asked Hemple-Anderson about the transactions and she said they were completed with Hoffmann’s permission and were “gifts and loans” to her, according to documents.
Once Hoffmann had left Hemple-Anderson’s care and been moved back home by his family, he claimed that “Hemple-Anderson had deprived him of his oxygen and medications,” which he claimed “kept him disoriented and unaware of what she was doing with his money,” according to documents.
The transactions from Hoffmann's savings account totaled $3,030.
A warrant for Hemple-Anderson’s arrest was issued Monday.