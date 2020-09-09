Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
RADFORD ROAD HOUSING PROJECT
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to direct staff to prepare a proposed urban renewal plan for the Radford Road Urban Renewal District and set a public hearing on the plan.
Background: The creation of the urban renewal area is tied to a proposed 50-unit, mixed-income housing project, the Gardens of Dubuque, to be located at 1985 Radford Road, near Roosevelt Middle School. The three-story structure will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
The project previously was awarded $800,000 in housing tax credits by Iowa Finance Authority. The creation of the urban renewal area will allow for the project to receive necessary incentives from the city in order to make it financially feasible, according to city documents.
What’s Next: The public hearing for the proposed plan has been scheduled for Sept. 28. The developer of the project, Gardens of Dubuque, LLC, has previously stated it plans to complete construction in the summer of 2021.
COVID-19 FUNDING
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a pair of requests from the state and federal government in order to cover COVID-19 costs incurred by the city.
Background: The city is eligible to receive $1,375,656 from the state under the State of Iowa CARES Relief fund. The funds are being distributed in order to cover expenses incurred from COVID-19 response actions.
These expenses include the purchasing of personal protective equipment, sanitizing products, testing equipment and ventilators, along with other added costs to the city, such as medical transportation, emergency staffing and the isolation of quarantine sites.
The city will also apply for $521,469 in additional Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding, which will cover the costs of providing COVID-related rent and mortgage assistance, rapid re-housing, nonprofit support and credit repair for COVID-related income losses, along with child care, job training and supportive services.
What’s Next: No timeline was given for when the city might receive the requested funds. The funds will not cover all of the extra costs incurred by the city through COVID-19 response efforts, according to city documents.
CANCER SURVIVOR PARK
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for the approval of a lease agreement with UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital that would allow for the continued use of the land on which sits Cancer Survivor Park.
Background: The hospital first entered into the lease agreement with the city in February 1996 to develop Cancer Survivor Park, located on West Third Street on the hospital campus. The park was created with the intention of allowing people to
reflect on friends and family who battled cancer. The lease agreement expired on Aug. 5.
What’s Next: The public hearing for the renewed lease agreement is scheduled for Sept. 21. The new agreement will extend the lease for a five-year term with an automatic, five-year renewal term. The hospital will be charged $1 per year for rent.