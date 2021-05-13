A Dubuque felon accused of a September shooting now faces a federal weapons charge for a second time.
Friday D. Gardner, 23, recently was charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The charge relates to Sept. 21. State court documents said that on that day, Gardner and his cousin drove up to a vehicle driven by Diangelo D. Washington, 22, in the 400 block of West 17th, and Gardner opened fire.
Both vehicles then fled the scene.
Washington’s vehicle was found unoccupied with three bullet holes in it a short time later, but no injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, Gardner’s vehicle was located unoccupied in the 700 block of Kirkwood Street. It had gunshot damage, and its rear driver-side tire was flat. Six .40-caliber shell casings were found between the hood and the windshield on the driver’s side, and one shell casing was located between the trunk lid and the rear windshield.
It was unclear where the gunshot damage came from, as there was no mention of the vehicle being shot in court documents.
The federal indictment states that Gardner possessed a handgun and ammunition on the day of the shooting.
He initially was charged in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with property damage and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Those charges were dismissed when the federal charge was filed.
It is the second time that Gardner has been charged at the federal level with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was convicted of the offense in 2018. His other prior convictions mentioned in federal court documents were a pair of 2016 convictions in Cook County, Ill. — one for possession of a controlled substance and the other for escape.