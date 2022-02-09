After nearly four decades in downtown Dubuque, an organic deli and grocery store’s run has ended.
The Food Store, 1109 Iowa St., ceased operations in October. This week, owner Michael Breitbach announced that the store’s kitchen is for sale.
“I decided it’s time to give it up, but it’s harder than a divorce,” he told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday.
His tenure with the business began in 1982, when he began helping operate what was then known as Life Force Natural Food Store on Clarke Drive. The following year, he assumed ownership of the store.
In 1985, Breitbach moved the business to 1169 Iowa St., changing its name to Breitbach’s Farmers Market Food Store. Four years later, he moved it to its current address.
In 2010, he completed a $60,000 renovation of the storefront and handed the reins to his daughter and son-in-law. For the next eight years, they operated the business as The Food Store, a deli and full-service grocery store.
After his daughter left Dubuque in 2018, Breitbach once again took the lead on operations at the business.
Since the earliest days of his store, Breitbach was a staple at the Dubuque Farmers Market. A lifelong musician, he regularly offered live music in front of his storefront and helped introduce both live performances and hot food sales to the Dubuque market.
In 2018, he piloted an additional mid-week farmers market featuring organically grown and produced food. Breitbach’s Mid-Week Market had its first full season in 2019.
Meanwhile, at The Food Store, Breitbach continued to prioritize organic produce, herbs and other natural ways of using food for healing.
“I had some success with that, and I always felt like true success was going to be right around the corner,” he said.
Then, an accident in July 2021 left Breitbach with a fractured neck and wrist. During his recovery, he decided it was time to take a step back from The Food Store.
He plans to continue pursuing music and recently received a grant from the Iowa Arts Council to operate a livestream from the Dubuque Farmers Market, in which he hopes to showcase local musicians and interview vendors.
“I’m still very much into promoting local food production and processing,” he said. “I’m just going to have more time for myself.”
Breitbach said any party that purchases the store’s kitchen is eligible for a lease from the building owner, as well as use of the Farmers Market space in front of the property.
Dan LoBianco, executive director of Dubuque Main Street, described The Food Store as “the anchor” of the south end of Dubuque Farmers Market.
“Michael and his store have, in essence, been a brick and mortar piece of the Farmers Market,” he said. “They have been an institution for as long as almost anyone can remember. Now, it’s time for him to move on … and hopefully, there’ll be a suitable replacement for his place.”