LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution to support reducing the gray wolf population in Wisconsin to an overwinter count of 80 or less.
The resolution was approved, 11-4. Supervisor Kriss Marion, of Blanchardville, who originally recommended the resolution’s approval, said she could no longer support it after receiving phone calls from county residents. Joining Marion in voting against the resolution were supervisors Robert Laeser, of Argyle; Nancy Fisker, of Darlington; and Rita Buchholz, of Benton.
The resolution requests that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and its partners implement meaningful wolf goals and that it does not relocate wolves into any Wisconsin county.
County Board Chair Jack Sauer said the number listed in the resolution doesn’t matter so much as getting the Wisconsin DNR to set the wolf goal through local input and to not have it set by the federal government.
Since 2016, there have been no confirmed reports of wolf depredation of livestock or pets in Lafayette County, according to the Wisconsin DNR. There also have been no verified wolf harassments or threats to livestock or pets in Lafayette County.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Wisconsin Conservation Congress have supported a wolf goal of 350 or less.