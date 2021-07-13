One person was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in rural Dubuque.
Gertrude L. Tauke, 83, of Dyersville, Iowa, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Monday.
The crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Cascade and Swiss Valley roads. Authorities said a vehicle driven by Aaron K. Barbee, 37, of Monticello, Iowa, was traveling on North Cascade Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven south on Swiss Valley Road by John J. Tauke, 59, of Dyersville. Gertrude Tauke was a passenger of John Tauke’s vehicle.
Barbee was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.