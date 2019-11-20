The Dubuque Fire Department recently received six pet oxygen mask kits for use on animals affected by structure fires.
The masks were donated by Mike Hafeman, owner of Invisible Fence of Dubuque, through a program called “Project Breathe,” which is sponsored by Invisible Fence, according to the fire department. The kits include three different sizes of oxygen masks for both cats and dogs. These kits can be used for resuscitation measures during a fire.
Dr. Mary Lynn Neumeister, of Neumeister Animal Hospital, provided hands-on training on the proper use of the masks as well as resuscitation measures that can be taken.
Each kit was placed on a first-responding fire vehicle to ensure a kit is on scene at every fire.