LANCASTER, Wis. — Eligible businesses in Lancaster impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for new grant funding.
The city is issuing grants of up to $1,500 to businesses with up to the equivalent of 10 full-time employees for the reimbursement of mortgage, rent and utility payments, according to a press release.
Applications are available at www.bit.ly/ 33Y3PhU or can be requested from Heather Bontreger, Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, at 608-723-2820 or chamber@lancasterwisconsin.com. The program is being financed with a $43,000 award from Lancaster Community Fund, the release stated.
For more information, contact David Carlson at 608-723-5196 or davidc@lancasterwisconsin.com.