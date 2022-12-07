The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Derrick R. Wheeler, 33, of 2139 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault causing injury.
  • David L. Polkinghorn, 37, of 2518 Central Ave., was arrested at 5:11 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief.
  • Austin D. Duggan, 27, of 2244 Francis St., was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree fraudulent practice.