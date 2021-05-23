A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenager in late 2019.
Anthony L. Stant, 28, pleaded a guilty plea in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to the charge of third-degree sexual abuse. His sentencing hearing has been set for July 12.
Court documents state that Stant admitted to officers that he started interacting with a girl, who he knew was younger than 16, on Facebook before they began spending time together. Both the victim and Stant told officers that they had sexual intercourse one time, documents state.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.