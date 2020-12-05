Police said an intoxicated Dubuque man was injured Friday when he crashed into a parking vehicle.
Robert A. Wilkie, 63, complained of hip and rib pain but refused medical treatment at the scene, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jackson Street. The report states that Wilkie was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a parked vehcile.
Police reported that he failed standardized field sobriety tests, and his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.082%, just above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
He was arrested on a charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated and cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.