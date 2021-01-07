BELMONT, Wis. – A man was injured when the semi-tractor trailer he was driving struck an unoccupied parked vehicle Wednesday on U.S. 151 in Lafayette County.
Gary N. Derrick, 66, of Choctaw, Okla., was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Derrick was traveling on U.S. 151 in Belmont Township around 2:52 a.m. when he attempted to pull over to the side of the roadway and his semi struck the parked vehicle.
“Both the semi and vehicle received severe damage and were towed from the scene,” according to the release.