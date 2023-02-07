Max Stossel compares using social media to playing a slot machine.
“We can’t predict when we get that feel-good reward (from using social media), so we just keep checking and checking it,” he said. “… As human beings we say, ‘Social media is good. Social media is bad.’ I think that’s not a good framework. But in these social media apps, we have things that make us feel good, so we end up gambling our time and our lives away.”
Stossel delivered University of Dubuque’s spring Michael Lester Wendt Character Lecture on Monday night at Heritage Center. Stossel is the founder and CEO of Social Awakening, which focuses on sharing how social media and technology impact people’s lives.
In an interview with the Telegraph Herald prior to his speech, Stossel said he has given presentations on the effects of social media to middle school, high school and college students for about eight years.
“I don’t come in as an adult wagging my finger, saying, ‘You kids and your phones,’ but as someone saying, ‘Let me show you how some of this stuff is designed and how it can be difficult to manage,’” he said.
Social media platforms add extra complications to the relationships of young people, Stossel said. For example, some apps allow for people to see their friends’ locations and who they are hanging out with, and many apps show if someone opened a message without replying.
“Even just in text messages, sometimes when people see a period in text messages, they think it’s a sign of aggression, that the other person is angry, but not everyone feels like that,” he said. “It’s a recipe for a lot of misunderstanding, and if you learned how to do that from a young age, there’s not as much practice in real-world communications.”
Stossel also spoke about how social media negatively impacts self-image, especially when people seek validation by seeing how many likes or views they have on a post.
During the lecture, Stossel gave tips to help stem some of the negative feelings that come from social media.
For example, he said people can be happier on social media by training an app’s algorithm through liking and interacting with desired kinds of content and blocking or muting unwanted content.
Stossel also recommended buying a physical alarm clock instead of using one on a phone to prevent scrolling through the phone first thing in the morning.
Nic Hubbard, a freshman at UD, said he was interested to hear how big of an impact social media and technology really has on everyday tasks.
“There is so much that we don’t realize technology has taken over in our lives,” he said. “There’s a lot of negative aspects of it, and it can be harmful. And social media only shows you certain posts or information, so for us, we don’t always get the big picture.”
