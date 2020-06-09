GALENA, Ill. -- Galena Public Library is offering curbside pickup for residents.
The service is being implemented as the state continues to ease pandemic restrictions. Residents are allowed to request items through email and can pick them up at the library. Pickup times are from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
All pickups will be conducted in the parking lot.
Staff will be required to wear masks, and pickups will be limited to 10 per hour in order to maintain social distancing.
Materials can be reserved by emailing holds@galenalibrary.org. Patrons must include their name, contact information and library card number in order to make a request.