Dubuque City Council on Monday agreed to remove any signage related to a Russian city following the suspension of Dubuque’s special relationship with the foreign municipality.

City staff will remove any signage providing information on Pyatigorsk, Russia, as a result of Dubuque ending its “sister city” relationship with the city. Pyatigorsk Park, located in Dubuque, will also be renamed.

