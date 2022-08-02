Dubuque City Council on Monday agreed to remove any signage related to a Russian city following the suspension of Dubuque’s special relationship with the foreign municipality.
City staff will remove any signage providing information on Pyatigorsk, Russia, as a result of Dubuque ending its “sister city” relationship with the city. Pyatigorsk Park, located in Dubuque, will also be renamed.
In July, the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque agreed to suspend Dubuque’s sister city status with Pyatigorsk, citing Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine as the primary reason for doing so. The committee was given sole authority to end Dubuque’s sister city relationships by Dubuque City Council in 2017.
As a participant of Sister City International, Dubuque has entered into multiple sister city “relationships” with cities throughout the world as a means of promoting social and cultural ties between the communities. Dubuque first entered into its sister city relationship with Pyatigorsk in 1989, and it continues to hold sister city statuses with Handan, China, and Dornbirn, Austria.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said the Sister City Committee was initially supportive of maintaining Dubuque’s sister city status with Pyatigorsk after Russia had invaded Ukraine, but the committee’s attitude toward the relationship changed following an exchange with Pyatigorsk’s leaders.
On March 24, Mayor Brad Cavanagh sent a letter to Dmitry Voroshilov, mayor of Pyatigorsk, expressing the committee’s desire to maintain a relationship between both cities and urged Pyatigorsk’s leaders to openly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“In Dubuque we do not wish to end our relationship with you,” Cavanagh stated in his letter, later adding. “We plead with you now to please demand an end to the war in Ukraine.”
In a written response sent to Cavanagh, Voroshilov rejected that Russia was in the wrong for the Ukrainian conflict and urged Dubuque to condemn the United States’ alleged mistreatment of Russians.
“We ask you to demand from your government to stop discriminating our compatriots in the USA along national, linguistic and religious lines, for such an approach is neither fair nor tolerant,” Voroshilov stated in his letter.
On Monday, City Council members agreed that if the sister city relationship with Pyatigorsk was ended, than steps should be taken to remove signage naming the Russian city.
“I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “It’s with a great deal of empathy toward our friends there that I agree this is the right thing to do.”
However, City Council Member David Resnick also suggested that the city should reconsider its sister city status with Handan, given the Chinese government’s internment and indoctrination of Uyghur Muslims.
“China is considered to have a total disregard for human rights,” Resnick said. “That is also a problematic situation.”
