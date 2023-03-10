Two Dubuque projects were awarded a combined $11 million in grant money from the final round of Destination Iowa funding, the state announced Thursday in a press release.
Dubuque Museum of Art was awarded $8 million toward the construction of a new and expanded museum and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden. The award represents 20% of the total project investment of $39,931,512. The museum’s application request was for $10 million.
“This grant is a catalyst that helps stakeholders see the project’s diverse impacts, from attracting new employees to the area, retaining population and drawing tourists, to providing an environment in which families can grow and thrive,” museum Executive Director Gary Stoppelman said in a written statement. “This grant is a testament to the generosity and vision of the community members who provided the matching funds that made this state support possible.”
A press release from the museum states that officials plan for architectural designs to start this summer “and for work to be substantially completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.”
The City of Dubuque was awarded $3 million for the addition of an open-air amphitheater on Chaplain Schmitt Island. The award represents 19% of the total project investment of $15,442,961.
“Today is a great day for Dubuque,” said Alex Dixon, president and CEO of DRA and Q Casino. “Great things happen when you come together as a team.”
The City of Dubuque in October applied for a $7.3 million Destination Iowa grant, working closely with the DRA, which is spearheading the creation of a comprehensive development plan for the reimagining of Chaplain Schmitt Island, where the casino is located.
“In a hyper-competitive application process, we were selected as a destination project,” Dixon said. “We didn’t receive the full amount we asked for, but this is a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of. We’re grateful and excited to get to work and make this vision a reality.”
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he sees securing the grant money as dovetailing with the vision community leaders are trying to create.
“All these things go together,” he said. “What we’re trying to do here is build a city that is going to be a true destination for people to want to live here and for people to want to come here and visit as tourists.”
Cavanagh called the amphitheater project “a sort of cornerstone for all the great work coming to Chaplain Schmitt Island.”
“I’m really, really excited about the work going on over there,” he said.
Dubuque Museum of Art, he said, has reimagined its place within the community.
“The project is strongly tied to the opportunities defined by the city’s master plan for arts and culture and strengthening and expanding economic and community vitality,” he said.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover also sees the grant money as helping create the culture the community needs.
“The grants to (the museum) and to Chaplain Schmitt will help to attract talent, grow our population and make Dubuque the best place to live, work, play and do business,” Grover said. “The arts and outdoor recreation, we know those are desired by people when deciding where to make a life and career.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Economic Development Authority on Thursday announced $26.88 million in grant funding through the seventh and last round of Destination Iowa, a $100 million investment in quality of life and tourism attractions supported through federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
Reynolds also announced an additional investment of $15 million to fund Destination Iowa applications from rural communities that did not receive grants in previous rounds.
Among those awards, Clayton County Conservation Board was awarded $345,000 to modernize and enhance the Osborne Welcome Center and Campground. The award represents 40% of the total project investment of $862,500.
In all, Destination Iowa awards were granted to 46 projects totaling $115 million that activated $480,265,783 in total investment.
IEDA opened the Destination Iowa program in May 2022 with projects scored based on eligibility, completeness and the project’s ability to meet the program goal of creating transformational tourism attractions.
