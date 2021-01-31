Woodward Printing Services announced that Brent Cochems was hired as general manager.
Heartland Financial USA announced:
Kevin Winder was hired as a data analytics consultant.
Lori Wyman was hired as a business systems administrator.
Jackie Budde was hired as a loan doc imaging specialist II.
Amanda Ehrlich was hired as a leadership development support specialist.
Sara Howe was hired as a retirement communication & education specialist.
Conor Otting was promoted to loan monitoring specialist.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Jenna L. Woodall, account administrator.
Sydney J. Decker, associate client consultant.
Jenny M. Wick, associate client consultant.
Sydney M. Connolly, benefits technology specialist.
Connor J. Carroll, sales executive.
Brandon M. Justin, sales executive.
Rich V. Tanny, director.
Meredith D. Grossman, associate account executive.