EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A special prosecutor has been appointed in a felony case involving a member of the East Dubuque City Council.
Timothy R. Fluhr, 59, of East Dubuque, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and battery. Fluhr represents Ward 2 on the City Council.
“I sought a special prosecutor to avoid the appearance of impropriety because Tim Fluhr is an East Dubuque council person and for other circumstances unique to this case,” wrote Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “Given the attention East Dubuque has received lately, I felt that an outside prosecutor was warranted so as not to provide any material for those who would falsely claim that politics played any part in the outcome.”
Three East Dubuque council members — Robin Pearson, Brett Muir and Chad Biermeier — have resigned during the past month, and council members have debated offering a three-year contract to City Manager Loras Herrig. Fluhr has publicly called for Herrig’s resignation.
The charges against Flur stem from an incident earlier this year.
Court documents state that just after midnight on Jan. 29, East Dubuque police responded to a 911 call from Margaret J. Fleming, 50, who reported that Fluhr was “verbally and physically abusing her” at their residence. Fleming is described as “a family or household member” of Fluhr.
Fleming and a witness, Steven R. Hamilton, 63, both reported that Fluhr had “used both hands to strangulate Margaret around the throat area, causing loss of breath and bruising,” according to documents. Hamilton attempted to intervene, but Fluhr “pushed Steven to the ground twice.”
Allendorf said the special prosecutor appointment occurred once his motion was approved by the judge.
“This situation is unique,” Allendorf said. “It would not be my intention to seek a special prosecutor for every case that might involve an elected official in the county. I believe circumstances of this case made it appropriate, however.”
Allendorf said he could not comment further on details about the case.