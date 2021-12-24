The Telegraph Herald honored a man 50 years ago who did much to steer Dubuque through a series of infrastructure and other civic improvements.
Gilbert Chavenelle, then Dubuque’s city manager, was named the newspaper’s Man of the Year in December 1971. He was the second recipient of what would later be known as the First Citizen Award.
Chavenelle served in the position from 1960 until his retirement in 1979.
Here is how the TH reported on the honor in its Dec. 30, 1971, edition.
HE’S OUR MAN OF THE YEAR
It was one of those weeks of crisis at Dubuque City Hall, and Gilbert Chavenelle was up to his neck in it. It was halfway through the summer of 1970, and the perennial youth problem was steaming to a boiling point.
Hundreds of teenaged citizens were restlessly out of school, out of work and on the streets. The City Council was getting antsier by the hour; crowds of workers and motorcycle jockeys were “cleaning up” the hippie situation at a downtown coffeehouse. Factions formed and dissipated, and charges and counter-charges were a dime a dozen.
Chavenelle, 60, had just finished a lengthy discussion with a self-appointed youth leader. It was not the first such session he’d had that week, and it wouldn’t be the last.
One of the reasons Chavenelle has stayed city manager of Dubuque since 1960 is that he has a remarkable ability to listen — and a dauntless willingness to exercise the ability.
“Usually, your original idea comes out quite differently from what you’d planned,” Chavenelle said. “An idea grows because of what you say about it, and what the chamber of commerce says about it, and what the council says about it, and what everybody says about it.
“Look at the floodwall. It doesn’t look anything like what people thought it would 10 years ago. It’s higher, and it’s longer. It grew as we progressed, like anything we do. They say Dubuque is dull. They say nobody cares. I know differently. There are a heck of a lot of people in this town who give a damn, who really work.”
No one man, including the city manager, can take credit for engineering the municipal accomplishments of the last decade. But the indisputable fact is that Chavenelle’s administration has been marked by a flurry of activity, and over it all presided Chavenelle.
One of the major improvements of the 1960s was a handsome and functional airport terminal. It was Chavenelle who monitored its planning, conducted its performance before the City Council and pieced together the intricacies of the ultimate bond sale.
When Chavenelle first learned that he was 1971’s Man of the Year, his reaction was predictable:
“For God’s sake, get out of here and find someone else.”
He meant it.
“I wish I could find the right words to express it. I know I can’t, but I’ll try. The most important thing, the thing I’ve got to remember constantly, is to be willing to go out and serve. My hope is that all the people that work here feel that way, and I hope they realize that’s what I want them to do.”