Stun guns and improved body and vehicle cameras topped the list of items the Dubuque Police Department is requesting — and that the city manager is recommending be funded — for next fiscal year.
Interim Police Chief Jeremy Jensen characterized the proposed purchases as part of an effort to give officers more nonlethal enforcement options and to improve overall transparency.
Those funding requests were recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
“(Stun guns) are a very effective tool to avoid injuries to suspects and avoid injuries to police officers,” he said while presenting his budget recommendation to council members this week.
City of Dubuque departments starting next week will present their budget requests to City Council members, who must finalize a budget for the coming fiscal year by March 29. The fiscal year starts July 1.
Stun guns
The most substantial “improvement package” recommended for the police department would commit to supply all sworn officers with stun guns over five years at a cost of $77,960 next fiscal year and a total cost of $378,800.
Jensen said the purchasing of stun guns was proposed during the city’s 2020 Black Lives Matter City Council work session as a way to reduce potentially lethal incidents involving police and residents.
While Dubuque police currently have access to batons and pepper spray, Jensen said the addition of stun guns would give police a nonlethal option that doesn’t require close range contact with an individual.
“Any time we have to go hands on, the propensity for injury goes up,” he said. “If we are able to use Tasers to keep our distance, the officer is less likely to get hurt and the individual is less likely to get hurt.”
While Dubuque police have never used stun guns, deputies with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department are equipped with them. Sheriff Joe Kennedy said they are rarely used, but they have proved a vital peacekeeping resource.
“We like to have that option for our deputies,” he said. “It gives us an option to avoid situations that could result in injury to the offender or the deputies involved.”
Jensen said the contract likely would supply the Dubuque Police Department with 115 stun guns, and the contract to obtain them would require renewal after the first five years as the devices would need to be replaced.
Council Member Danny Sprank lamented the cost of purchasing the stun guns, but he ultimately feels they will reduce the injuries to residents and police officers.
“I like the idea of nonlethal force,” he said. “It seems like a better, nonlethal alternative.”
Cameras
Police department officials also seek to modernize their body and car camera system with the purchase of new cameras and software.
A proposed five-year contract for the use of 120 body cameras and 25 car cameras is projected to cost $131,400 for fiscal year 2023. Overall, the city intends to spend a little more than $600,000 on police body and car camera integration.
Jensen said the current cameras the department uses rely on outdated technology. The new cameras would feature clearer images and an integrated system that would have cameras automatically activate in certain situations, such as traffic stops and incidents in which weapons are drawn.
“With these new cameras, when an officer turns on their body camera, the car camera will turn on automatically,” Jensen said. “If you pull out your Taser, the camera will know to turn on. It’s all integrated.”
Jensen said the police department sees the new cameras as a way to improve transparency and accurately capture any interactions police have with residents.
“It’s about transparency and accuracy,” he said. “If someone says we didn’t read them their Miranda (warning), we want to have the footage to show them that happened.”
The city’s Engineering Department also is requesting funding for the installation of more stationary security cameras throughout the city.
Along with replacing 89 stationary cameras throughout Dubuque, city staff intend to install about 25 cameras along the Southwest Arterial, along with installing cameras at McAleece Park and Recreation Complex and the Lower Bee Branch Creek.
Over the next five years, the city intends to spend $552,562 to purchase and install additional security cameras throughout the city. There currently are about 1,300 surveillance cameras stationed throughout the community.
Jensen said the prevalence of cameras throughout Dubuque has proved a vital resource for police in solving crimes.
“We have seen a lot of success with them,” he said.
Council Member Ric Jones said upgrading body and car cameras plays an important role in modernizing the Dubuque Police Department.
“Camera technology has come a long way,” he said. “Having an advanced, fully integrated camera system is really vital for the police department.”