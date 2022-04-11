Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dyersville, Iowa, we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dyersville woman will open a bookstore, coffee shop and gift store in the community.
Jacey Stanbro plans to open Aslan’s Square at 224 Second Ave. NE, located in the same building as the recently opened restaurant and bar Fuse.
“This is my first (business) venture,” Stanbro said. “It’s a dream come true to do it.”
Construction in the building began last week. Stanbro said she plans to open the store this summer.
Stanbro said she wanted to open a business that had a community-focused atmosphere in which customers can meet new people. She said the business will have the capacity to seat about 50 at a time.
“We’re doing more cozy vibes,” she said. “It will be a place to go where people can work, but there will also be a kids zone. It’ll be more aimed at families.”
The store will include books of all genres, as well as a used book section.
“I wanted people to have a place they can go where they can have their hands on a book and escape reality,” Stanbro said.
In addition, Aslan’s Square will offer coffee, tea and baked goods. Stanbro said she will announce the coffee vendor at a later time, as well as the local baker that will make the treats.
She added that she plans to establish hours later in the afternoon for those looking for an afternoon caffeine fix.
Stanbro said Aslan’s Square will feature many events upon opening, including painting nights and author speeches. She added that she will partner with Fuse on wine-and-cheese nights as well.
“I’m most excited to mingle with the community and see the growth in Dyersville,” she said.
Aslan’s Square will begin selling apparel, gifts and books this week on its website, aslanssquaredyersville.com. More announcements will be posted on the business’ Facebook page and on Instagram @aslanssquare.