ASBURY, Iowa -- Asbury police are investigating a report that a man has been touching himself sexually while driving a vehicle on multiple occasions.
Police Chief Tom Henneberry said police will seek charges in connection with the incidents and plan to send information to the county attorney's office later this week.
"We've identified the driver, he's been spoken to, and things are pending," he said this afternoon while declining to release the man's name.
Henneberry said a woman contacted police in June after she came upon another driver who might have been touching himself in the Arrowhead Subdivision area. She also reported a similar incident Friday, involving the same man driving by while she was out walking.
Police received a witness statement and interviewed the man today, Henneberry said.
Henneberry also noted the vehicle allegedly involved was seen driving in the Arrowhead Subdivision on Tuesday and that photos of it began circulating on social media.
Those pictures were taken around the time of school dismissal, so there were buses in the photo, but the vehicle and the school buses are not connected, Henneberry said.
In a message sent to families today, Kennedy Elementary School Principal Nick Hess and Carver Elementary School Principal Andy Peterson wrote that they had received a report "of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of a district school bus."
"Given the location of the report, the Asbury Police Department immediately began investigating and quickly identified the subject involved," the message states.
In a Facebook post, Asbury police said "there is no threat to the general public in regards to this matter."