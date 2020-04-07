DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — After plans to develop an industrial park in Dickeyville fell through about five years ago, municipal leaders will try again.
The village seeks an engineering firm to develop a cost estimate for a proposed 20-acre industrial and commercial subdivision adjacent to the U.S. 61 and U.S. 151 interchange in the southeast corner of town.
“We want to create more jobs in this area,” said Village President Matt Gantenbein. “We don’t want to see any of our businesses leave that are here in town to go other places to relocate because they need more space to build what they need.”
The project would include the installation of water and sewer service, stormwater management features and road access.
Two local businesses have expressed tentative interest in relocating to the proposed park, but village officials declined to provide additional information.
The village intends to finance the park with a grant offered through the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Because the grant requires a 50% local match, the village likely will have to borrow funds, for which it has been preapproved by creditors, Gantenbein said.
The park’s location is a portion of a 66-acre site previously considered for development in 2015.
Owner Jeff Kaiser, a Kieler developer and business owner, intended at the time to finance the infrastructure, contingent on repayment from a village tax-increment-financing district in which the property is located. The deal died for reasons that Kaiser declined to describe.
He said he is willing to sell the property but has not been presented with an offer.
The village will accept bids from engineering firms through May 1. If it receives federal funding, construction is expected to begin in spring 2022.
The City of Darlington in Lafayette County received a $1 million EDA grant in 2019 for the expansion of its business park, and Dickeyville represents a similarly strong candidate for the funds, said Troy Maggied, executive director of the Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, which serves as the grant administrator for the project.
He said communities are evaluated for selection based upon demonstrated local need and opportunities.
“We think we have a pretty compelling case,” Maggied said. “It is strategically a good location.”