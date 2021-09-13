Police said a second individual has been arrested after stealing a smoker from a Dubuque grocery store.
Allan W. Flores, 37, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging first-degree theft, according to court documents.
Kimberly A. Flores, 47, also of Dyersville, was arrested Thursday on a warrant also charging first-degree theft for her role in the incident.
Court documents state that authorities were called to Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., for a report that the store's stainless steel, trailer-mounted smoker was stolen. The theft was discovered Aug. 13.
The smoker was valued at about $16,430, documents state.
Authorities used Dubuque traffic camera footage and saw a vehicle hauling the smoker away from the store Aug. 10, documents state. Kimberly and Allan Flores were identified as the people in the vehicle.
Kimberly Flores was questioned by authorities on Aug. 30 and identified the two of them in still photos of the traffic camera footage, documents state. She reported that Allan Flores is her husband's cousin.
Kimberly Flores also told authorities that she stayed in the vehicle while Allan Flores hooked up the smoker. Documents state that she also reported that she did now know what Allan Flores did with the smoker.
Allan Flores is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 16. No upcoming court date has been set for Kimberly Flores.