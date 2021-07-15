Southwest Wisconsin school officials are optimistic that a state initiative to offer free COVID-19 testing for schools in the fall will provide another tool for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently announced the voluntary program, which can provide school-based testing for teachers, staff, students and their families.
But as they plan for the start of the fall semester, school leaders said they await further guidance from the state, with several observing that 2020 taught them that circumstances are likely to change prior to the school year’s start.
“Our goal is to open up with as little restrictions as possible,” said Superintendent John Costello, of the Southwestern Wisconsin School District. “We’re in the waiting game right now.”
Testing and surveillance might prove critical in staving off the spread of the coronavirus, which is having a resurgence in communities where large swaths of residents are unvaccinated.
A sizable portion of Wisconsin youths have not received a COVID-19 vaccine along with children younger than 12, who are currently ineligible under federal guidelines. Although children younger than 12 are less likely to develop severe symptoms from the infection, they can unknowingly spread the virus to vulnerable populations.
Only the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for people younger than 18. In Grant County, where vaccinations lag behind the state average by more than 9 percentage points, just 19.2% of youth ages 12 through 15 and 27.1% of 16- and 17-year-olds have received at least one dose.
Grant County Health Director Jeff Kindrai said that in the absence of widespread vaccination, increased testing would help mitigate risk.
“We can identify cases early and implement measures to help control the spread,” he said, adding that “it’s unlikely we’ll have vaccinations in younger children by the time school starts.”
Last summer, when the Platteville School Board debated the safety protocols that the district would implement when students returned to classes, Board Member Irfan Ul-Haq said their decisions were hamstrung by a lack of school data.
Without regular testing of students and employees, assessing the spread of the virus, particularly among asymptomatic carriers, was virtually impossible, he said at the time.
Ul-Haq told the Telegraph Herald that he sees no downside to offering on-site testing, as it would provide families a venue that does not require additional transportation to access.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, participating districts can assemble their own protocols, which might include testing people or groups only in the event of potential exposures, testing participants in school-based events or activities, or testing to screen for asymptomatic individuals.
Schools will be charged with coordinating with testing vendors. Meanwhile, supplies, diagnostics and swabbing will be paid for with federal funds.
Any trained school staff member can conduct the tests, but districts cannot use the funding to compensate them for the extra work.
Clay Koenig, River Ridge School superintendent, said he hopes testing is used to “keep kids in school” and out of quarantine.
Kurt Cohen, superintendent of the Potosi School District, agreed.
“Hopefully, this is one more tool to add to our tool belt to keep us moving forward with face-to-face instruction,” he said.