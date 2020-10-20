ELKADER, Iowa -- Clayton County Conservation will host the second PHT15K, a run to raise funds for the Pony Hollow Trail expansion.
The run will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Pine Hollow Trail.
Only online or mailed-in pre-registrations will be accepted.
For more information, call 563-245-1516, email mscherf@claytoncountyia.gov or visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org.
“The funds raised from this race will be used for future trail expansion efforts to join the two Pony Hollow trail heads into a continuous loop,” states an online announcement.
Nonrunners also can donate to Clayton County Conservation to support the effort.