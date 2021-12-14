When Janet Ernzen stepped onto the city bus in 1955, Cortney “Corky” Vance immediately noticed her.
Later, he even mentioned her to his mother, Corky said. “It was the first day of school, 1955.”
Both Corky and Janet were seniors at Dubuque Senior High School. Janet had lived in Dubuque her whole life, but Corky had only just moved with his family from Junction City, Kan.
“I don’t know how he tracked me down, but one day, he met me in the hall and his friend introduced us and he asked me to go to the basketball game,” Janet said.
Janet wasn’t allowed to date at first. But on the pretense of seeing Janet’s brother, Corky started visiting.
“He got acquainted with my younger brother, and he started coming to the house,” Janet said. “He wasn’t coming to see my brother.”
After they’d been dating for a while, Corky began to think about joining the service.
“(Janet’s) mother said, ‘No. You ain’t getting engaged and taking off and leaving her here,’” Corky said. “So I looked at her and said, ‘Do you want to get married?’ and she said yes. I said, ‘Okay, set a date.’”
Corky gave Janet his mother’s ring, and they were married at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dubuque on Nov. 2, 1957, less than a week before Janet’s 20th birthday.
Corky was seven months younger, but for at least the first few days of their marriage, Corky and Janet could say they were the same age.
The couple always has had cats or dogs, starting when Corky brought home a dog decades ago as soon as their landlord said they could.
“He ripped the bottom of the sofa and tore one of my wing-tip shoes, and he was the best dog I ever had,” Corky said.
In exactly four years, Corky and Janet had four children — Cheryl, Susan, Cortney “Corky” Jr. and Douglas.
“Our oldest and our youngest were born on the same day,” Janet said.
Around 1960, the family moved into a house across from Comiskey Park, where Janet taught the kids to ice skate.
“They liked to have fun,” daughter Cheryl Haggerty said. “We camped and we went to movies, and we lived across from the park. ... We pretty much lived in the park, especially in winter.”
After the children were old enough for school, Janet spent 20 years working in the food service department at Dubuque Community Schools.
Corky worked at a variety of places, including at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years.
“I had another job lined up before I walked out the door,” Corky said, explaining that he didn’t intend to sit idle after retiring.
He worked until last year, when he had to leave his job at Sam’s Club due to health issues.
Corky worked nights at John Deere and Janet worked days, but one of them always was home with the children.
Both were leaders for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. The family regularly went on camping trips.
Twenty years ago, Janet and Corky moved into a new house with fewer stairs.
When at home, they sit together, Janet sewing quilts or reading and Corky watching television or sleeping. Corky used to enjoy woodworking, but nowadays, he’s learning chess.
Cheryl said her parents serve as an example for her and her siblings’ marriages.
“It’s not always easy, it’s not always hard, but you have to make it work,” Cheryl said.
Janet and Corky said they always worked through any challenges.
“We don’t always get along, but we talk things through and we might be mad at each other for a day, but the next day it’s gone,” Janet said.
They have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Since her retirement in 1992, Janet has been a regular volunteer at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where she has racked up 8,000 volunteer hours. For the past three years, Corky has volunteered with her.
“We like to keep busy,” Janet said. “We don’t sit around.”
Both also are involved in various committees and groups at St. John’s.
“If you see one of us, you’re probably going to see both of us,” Corky said. “We’re always together now.”