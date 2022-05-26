MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester Farmers Market returns this weekend.
Located along River Street, behind A Bushel & a Peck, the market will run from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, and on subsequent Saturdays through Oct. 1.
In addition, Friday night markets will be held on the first Friday of June, July and August. All markets will be held rain or shine.
Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Wakefield said the markets will offer something for everyone.
“It’s a very nice, casual market," he said. "It’s a great place to walk around on Saturday mornings. Our vendors this year range from arts and crafts to baked goods, honey, eggs, homemade candles and, of course, fruits and vegetables.”
Wakefield said 16 vendors have committed to the entire season, with many others setting up stands as their produce and products are ready.
The three Friday night markets will offer the regular vendors, along with live music and free food at The Watershed.
Those markets will run from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music from 5 to 9 p.m.
Wakefield said the Friday night markets allow some vendors to come to Manchester who might not be able to make it Saturday.
“I think the markets are important because it gives people another activity to get out and walk around and support local merchants," he said. "I feel the markets are for very small businesses that need a place to sell their items. We want to make sure people come out and support the market. The more people that come out, the more vendors see that and we can continue to grow this and build a fun activity.”
