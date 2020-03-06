Police said a vehicle drove onto an elementary school playground after the driver suffered a medical emergency Wednesday morning in Dubuque.
Larry T. Maples, 41, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to police.
Police said Maples was driving on Lemon Street at 6:03 a.m. when a medical emergency caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic in the 3000 block of Lemon and then side-swiped a parked car before it crossed 30th Street, traveled over a curb and entered the Holy Ghost Elementary School playground and struck a fence.
Maples was cited with operating without insurance.