Sheriff Joe Kennedy on Monday proposed an overhaul of Dubuque County Jail to solve safety and efficiency problems with the current facility that he said will only get worse.
Proposed options include a $25 million renovation and addition.
County supervisors approved a needs assessment and architectural study of a possible jail project in September. The county tapped a trio of consultants to complete that goal.
The supervisors did that acknowledging that some deficiencies were present, especially in the older portion of the jail, built in 1974.
“We have been through it,” said Supervisor Dave Baker. “We’ve seen it. We know it has issues.”
Some of those were outlined by Delbert Longley, chief jail inspector for the Iowa Department of Corrections.
“With line of sight, especially in the older portion of the jail, you really can’t see past 10 feet anywhere you want to go in there,” he said. “It’s very poor. There are a lot of blind spots. When you have blind spots, a lot of bad things can happen, and they can happen very quickly.”
Longley added that the outdated structure of the cells themselves are unsafe.
“You have bars — that is a suicide tool waiting to happen,” he said. “You’re just putting it out there and saying, ‘Here, commit suicide.’”
Kennedy said staff just recently stopped an attempted suicide by hanging from bars.
Overall, Longley said the current design is “very user-unfriendly” and “staff intensive.”
The consultants presented several options, but built up to a $25 million revamp, including adding a fifth floor onto the building’s newer section. It would also pull all inmate housing and operations out of the 1974 building and into the newer section.
In addition to improving safety and operations, Kennedy said the remodel would add up to 30 beds, bringing the jail’s total up to 250 — which, he said, is the projected need in 2038.
The project also would feature more cell beds rather than the many dorm beds present in the current configuration. That, Kennedy said, would allow for improved classification of different inmate types.
“This will be, by a long shot, the most significant investment the county has ever made,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham.
To pay for the project, Kennedy said he would prefer a reverse referendum, for which the property would qualify due to its location in an urban renewal district. Kennedy said he double-checked with Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen as to its qualifications.
In a reverse referendum, a local governing body can move forward with issuing bonds to pay for the project, unless at least 10% of registered voters in the area sign a petition. That would send the measure to the ballot for a countywide election, in this case.
“Citizens have to come up with enough uproar, enough numbers to say they don’t want this or that they want a referendum,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough, adding that she wonders if a project of this scope should be handled that way.
Per questions from Baker, Longley said the current jail was not condemned and unusable, but that he recommended the county make major improvements.
While the improvements are not required now, Kennedy said they would be necessary eventually. And the study showed that each year the project was put off would add another $1 million to its cost.
“We can wait five years and have to pay $5 million more ... but we’re still going to have the same result,” Kennedy said. “At some point, you have to tear off the Band-Aid. We think now is the right time to tear off the Band-Aid and prepare for the future.”
The sheriff said he would like to begin work on the projects in fiscal year 2022.
While the reverse referendum approach would not require a ballot vote, each of the supervisors stressed the need for a great deal of public education and input about the project. Kennedy said he would be more than happy to explain the project, its needs and solutions to anyone he could.