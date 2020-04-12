When it comes to raising her two sons Jayden, 9, and Jaysen, 7, Lauren Jones believes it takes a village.
After leaving her family in Chicago and moving to Dubuque to start school at Clarke University, Jones sought help taking care of her boys.
She discovered the Dubuque Dream Center, which quickly became the “village” for which she had been longing.
“They have been that village I needed,” she said. “They are keeping me from moving (back to Chicago). They have been so great.”
Recently officials from the Dream Center, a nonprofit organization providing academic support, family engagement and meal programs, announced they need support after the cancellation of the annual spring banquet fundraiser as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(As of result) of cancelling our banquet, we have been reaching out to our supporters to fundraise virtually as an alternative,” said Robert Kimble, the organization’s executive director. “We are in need of community support more than ever.”
Kimble said fundraising makes up 70% of the Dream Center’s revenue. In order to keep serving clients, the operation is requesting donations.
“Many of our families are in diverse situations as a result of COVID-19,” he said. “They are figuring out how to navigate through resources available to them during this rough period, such as financial resources, child care, etc.”
The donations will go to food supplies, protective equipment, fuel costs for daily meal deliveries, utilities and more.
Since State of Iowa officials decided to close schools to limit the spread of COVID-19, Jayden and Jaysen have been cooped up at home, Jones said. Every day, she depends on the breakfasts and dinners the Dream Center drops off at their house.
“It’s a variety of meals,” Jones said. ““Sometimes they call to see if we want more food.”
Jones said Jayden’s favorite meal is the alfredo pasta. Jaysen, meanwhile, likes it all, she laughed.
Before the pandemic occurred, her sons spent their afternoons after school at the Dream Center, getting help with homework or playing basketball, Jones said.
“It kind of gives me relief, not having so much stress on me,” she said. “I have somebody I can call and ask for help with school, kids and all the issues that come about. It gets rough.”
Jones said there are so many families in the area who also rely on the Dream Center’s services. Right now, it is important to give back to an agency that does so much for so many.
“They are all about the community and don’t want anyone to suffer,” she said. “We are all in this together. That’s all the Dream Center is about — strength and families.”