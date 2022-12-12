LANCASTER, Wis. — A community service organization in Grant County is expected to say decide its fate this week as membership dwindles to precarious levels.
The Lancaster Jaycees recently put out a call for new members on social media, saying it will take "a tribe or a miracle" to keep the organization running. Membership numbers have declined, the post states, as members "age out" of the group aimed at young professionals.
The group coordinates many community events in the area, such as the annual Easter egg hung and Lancaster fireworks and family fun night. Those events would be canceled if the organization were to close.
"We either need a tribe of people to join or we will fold," the post states. "... The Jaycees strive to make our community a better place, and our community would lose some great things if this happens."
The group will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room in the lower level of Classic Cuts Salon to determine the future of the organization. The goal is to elect new board members, but if there are not enough new members the organization will have to close instead.
The Lancaster Jaycees is for young professionals ages 21 to 40. More information about the organization and upcoming meeting can be found online at bit.ly/3Fo9Vci.
