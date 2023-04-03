PEOSTA, Iowa — As an athlete himself, it seemed only fitting that Bill Jantsch would meet his future bride at Milwaukee County Stadium.
“It was a blind date,” said Bill, now 89. “My sister (Judy) liked my best friend. My sister was in nursing school in Milwaukee and my friend and I lived in Madison (Wis.). I said, ‘Well, our cousin plays for the Milwaukee Braves, so we can get some tickets and go to the game.’ She said she’d bring a friend along, and here comes Annabelle.”
“Annabelle” was Bill’s blind date, Ann Mesner, a fellow nursing student of Judy’s from Washburn, Wis. It’s safe to say that he was immediately smitten.
“She had a bubbly personality,” he said. “She was fun-loving, and she had a great smile. So after that first date, I said to myself, ‘I’m impressed with this young lady.’”
For Ann, now 84, those feelings came a bit more slowly.
“I was not a girl who was out to get married,” she said. I was not looking for anything in that realm at all.”
Bill came to her nursing school graduation a few weeks later.
“My first impression was that he had a great sense of humor,” she said. “He was so pleasant and he’s so smart. You know, we could talk about anything. And he was so present. Bill was unique.”
After graduation, Ann continued her nursing training in Marshfield, Wis., which wasn’t far from Bill’s hometown of Dorchester, Wis. Bill was living in Madison and working at Belmont (Wis.) High School as a teacher and coach.
“Fortunately, we played Friday afternoon football games, so I could leave right after the game and go up there and stay at my folks’ place,” he said.
Bill proposed at Christmastime while they were enjoying a meal out in Dorchester.
“But you didn’t have the ring then,” Ann laughed.
“I wanted an answer first,” he said. “She was a little more cautious than I was, so I didn’t want to go ahead and get the ring.”
“I wanted to be sure we had the same goals and life values,” Ann added. “And it takes a while to learn those things. But eventually, I became more and more impressed.”
So Ann’s answer was yes. Bill got a ring and the couple married on June 18, 1960. They will celebrate 63 years of marriage this summer.
After a Wisconsin Dells honeymoon, they set up their first home in Madison. Bill worked in Belmont for 10 years, then took a position at Dubuque Senior as a teacher and coach. The couple moved to the area when their youngest child was 6 months old.
They have five children — Jennifer Berndt, Ellen Woods, B.J., Beth Parks and Carolyn Sampson. They also have 10 grandchildren.
Ann was a stay-at-home mother for several years until her youngest started kindergarten.
“Ann said, ‘I think if we want all of these kids to go to college, we’re going to need a second income,’” Bill said.
By then, Bill was athletic director at Senior and was coaching. Ann began working as a nurse on the midnight shift at then-Mercy Hospital. The two tag-teamed taking care of children and family matters, and Ann had one stipulation for Bill that was non-negotiable: He had to learn to cook.
Daughters Jennifer, of Santa Rose, Calif., and Ellen, of Chandler, Ariz., both remember those meals, and other culinary adventures, courtesy of their dad.
“He embraced Chinese food, and we had a lot of meals in the electric wok,” Ellen said. “He was always looking for something new. I came home from college one year for Thanksgiving, and we were having a suckling pig on the grill. He made it an adventure.”
“Always learning” is the way that Jennifer and Ellen described both of their parents.
“My dad is so curious about people, about things,” Jennifer said. “He just wants more knowledge. He sends out words of wisdom to the grandkids. He just loves passing it on. They take online classes together, just because they love to learn.”
Ann retired after 24 years in the nursing field as director of inpatient behavioral health services at Mercy Hospital. Bill spent 40 years as an educator and coach, and was director of athletics for Dubuque Community Schools when he retired.
“We did a lot of things together as a team,” Bill said. “So when she came to me one day and said, ‘Hey, would you like to go to Egypt for 15 days?’ I said, ‘Why?’ She said, ‘Because it’s got 5,000 years of history.’ So that’s when we started traveling overseas together.”
Seven clocks in the couple’s kitchen show the current times around the world at some of the places they’ve visited — Egypt, China, Peru, Israel, Germany, Czech Republic and Hawaii. They’ve also cruised Alaska’s inside passage.
“They don’t just go there,” Ellen said. “When they travel, they’re riding the camels, they’re coming home with authentic costumes. They bring hundreds of photos and lots of stories.”
The Jantsches continue to give back to their community. Ann is a member of a crisis intervention team that serves first responders both locally and nationally, and she has served as a volunteer for crisis phone lines. Bill was on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for 40 years, and he has been involved with the YMCA, Rotary Club and the Dubuque Soccer Alliance for many years.
“They keep up with technology as much as they can,” Jennifer said. “They take classes online. They give back to the community. They’ve embraced it because they want to stay connected.”
Bill said Ann has made him a better person.
“As I’ve grown up, she’s had different suggestions and tips,” he said. “And she’s helped me grow. I always tell my friends, ‘Boy, she did a heck of a good job, didn’t she? I turned out all right.’”
Ann downplays her role in that.
“I was just always a supporter, and very proud of him,” she said.
One of the keys to their long marriage has been their ability for a fresh start each morning, Bill said.
“No matter if she got mad at me the night before, she’d be her bubbly self the next morning,” he said. “We’re on our way out, but we’ve had a great 63 years. We’ve had a really great life together.”
