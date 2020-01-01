The verdict in a high-profile trial, several restaurant-related developments and coverage of a storm that ripped through the area were among the most-read news stories posted in 2019 on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here is a look at the 10 stories that received the most views for the year.
1.) The TH story about a viral photo went viral as well.
Days before Christmas, the Rev. Michael Schueller, the pastor at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, shared a striking photo and video on Facebook. Using a drone, he captured 171 cattle in the formation of a cross on parishioners Daniel and Judy Gotto’s farm, with the church in the background.
The TH wrote a story about the photo going viral. The piece was shared on TelegraphHerald.com and our Facebook page on Dec. 24 and appeared in the Dec. 25 edition.
It quickly took off, being shared on Facebook by farmers, farm supporters and others across the country. As of Tuesday afternoon, the story had garnered nearly three times as many views as our second-most-read story written this year.
2.) That second-most-read story produced this year was decidedly more serious.
On Sept. 23, the TH delivered the breaking news that a jury found Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earlville, Iowa, guilty of first-degree murder for killing his wife. Prosecutors said he stabbed Amy Mullis multiple times with a corn rake and attempted to stage the scene to make her death look accidental.
The verdict came back after seven and a half hours of deliberations and at the conclusion of a trial that garnered national attention.
Mullis now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, but his attorneys have requested a new trial.
3.) The third-most-read story of 2019 featured two topics that always spur heavy reader interest -- restaurants and crime.
On Sept. 3, the TH reported that a Dubuque Taco Bell manager was accused of stealing more than $10,500 from the restaurant.
Justin W. Orr, 32, of Dubuque, initially was charged with first-degree theft, but he pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree theft.
4.) The plans to dismantle the iconic Belmont Mound Park observation tower were shared with our readers in a story on Nov. 21. It ranked fourth on the views list.
The Belmont (Wis.) Lions Club said the 64-foot structure has become a liability. Since 1998, at least three deaths attributed to suicide have occurred there, including one in September, and people also toss objects off the sides. The Lions Club considered restoring the tower, but confronted sticker shock when an estimate indicated it would cost about $90,000. Removing the treetops to clear the viewing area added to the cost.
5.) The fifth story on this year's list was posted online on July 29.
Brittany R. Walters, now 26, of East Dubuque, Ill., was charged in Polk County, Iowa, with four felonies: two counts of human trafficking and two counts of pimping. Court documents stated that she drove four "females to the Des Moines area for the purpose of prostitution."
In November as part of a plea deal, she pleaded guilty to one count of pimping and was sentenced to two years of probation.
6.) The sixth story on the list also centered on a Dubuque restaurant.
On Jan. 16, the TH reported that the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals had moved to immediately close Donut Boy, 1646 Asbury Road. An inspection document detailed more than a dozen violations, including the presence of cockroaches and what appeared to be mold, as well as employees’ failure to wash their hands.
The restaurant was cleared to reopen a few days later, and new owners took it over at the end of October.
7.) A strong storm that roared through the tri-state area on the night of June 30 powered views on our seventh-most-read story of the year.
The TH started reporting on the storm's impacts in the early-morning hours on July 1 and provided six substantial updates throughout the day.
The National Weather Service attributed the damage throughout the area to straight-line winds of up to 100 mph. Three people in Dubuque County were injured. More than 25 power poles were broken in Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. Widespread damage was reported in Grant County, Wis., including a section of the roof of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church that was blown off.
8.) The coverage of a fatal crash in Dubuque County was the eighth-most-read story of 2019.
The Nov. 9 wreck on U.S. 52 between St. Donatus and Key West killed Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, and her unborn child and left 3-year-old Seriaha Phillips, of Dubuque, seriously injured. On Tuesday, the other driver, John E. Hoffman, 69, of Dubuque, was arrested on charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.
9.) The ninth-most-read story produced this year highlighted more restaurant news.
On July 25, the TH reported that Luke Flatin planned to open a Sonic Drive-In at the front of Plaza 20, 2600 Dodge St.
In a follow-up story in August, officials indicated their intention to have the restaurant open in November. Then, in November -- with no signs of action at the proposed restaurant site -- the TH reported that officials still intend to open the Sonic but that the timetable was not known.
10.) The announcement of what would become a record-setting concert was the 10th-most-read story of the year.
On Feb. 1, the TH was the first media outlet to report a trio of concerts that would be hosted by Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque on its Back Waters Stage. The list was headlined by the July 14 show of country star Kane Brown -- and fans throughout the area and beyond responded.
Tickets to the concert sold out in late April, and about 5,000 people turned out on a Sunday night to see Brown, shattering the venue's previous attendance record by more than 2,000 people.