Authorities said a rural Dubuque woman was arrested early Sunday for setting a pile of her estranged wife’s clothes on fire “because she did not want her to look good for other women.”
Lisa M. Meyer, 37, was arrested on charges of reckless use of fire or explosives and public intoxication. Her initial hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County is set for Sept 26.
Court documents state that police responded to 1299 Cortez Drive in Dubuque to investigate a report of an intoxicated person who had started a fire. They found Meyer sitting on a bench near a “small fire” in the driveway about 5 feet from the garage at the home of her estranged wife, Heather A. Meyer, 34.
Documents state that Lisa Meyer had entered the residence, grabbed some of Heather Meyer’s clothing and burned those items in the driveway. Police reported that Lisa Meyer was visibly intoxicated and that her blood alcohol content measured at 0.119 percent.