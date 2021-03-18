EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque held its first administrative court hearing Wednesday.
Ten local citations were on the docket, though only one of the people cited made an appearance.
East Dubuque is the first city in Jo Daviess County to adopt its own local administrative hearing system, which will allow the city to adjudicate local ordinance violations and misdemeanors through monthly hearings. Moving violations and felonies still must be handled via Jo Daviess County Circuit Court in Galena.
East Dubuque City Council members voted in September to hire an administrative law judge and contract with two companies to assist in administering the program. A second judge was hired in January.
The first hearing, held at East Dubuque City Hall, marked a major milestone for the program.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the monthly hearings will proceed similarly to those in county courtrooms, with police being present and the judge taking the seat typically held by the mayor during City Council meetings.
Robert Kowalski and Pamela Karahalios are the city’s administrative law judges. Karahalios presided over the first hearing.
Herrig said the creation of a local administrative court was proposed as a way to increase convictions for local ordinance violations and misdemeanor crimes, many of which were being dismissed in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court.
“We had nearly 70% of our local citations being dismissed,” Herrig said. “It got to the point where we were writing up citations that people knew didn’t have any teeth.”
The citations listed for this week’s hearing ranged from possession of drug paraphernalia to violations of the city’s garbage accumulation ordinance.
Police Chief Luke Kovacic said the high number of dismissals of issued citations resulted in decreased morale among police officers. Under the new administrative law system, Kovacic said he feels more confident that will change.
“I think our officers are going to know now that their work isn’t being done for nothing,” Kovacic said. “It’s demoralizing for an officer to see the majority of the citations he writes get dismissed.”
The new administrative law system will cost the city about $25,000 per year. Herrig said it is anticipated that the revenue from paid fines will cover that cost.
He added that other cities have expressed interest in utilizing East Dubuque’s administrative court for adjudicating their own local citations, with Stockton already committing to enrolling in the system.
“We know that we aren’t the only city in the county dealing with this problem, so we figured there would be a lot of interest,” Herrig said.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he originally was skeptical about the program but now feels it will help the city in enforcing its local ordinances.
“It’s going to be a benefit for the city,” he said. “I think it’s new territory for the city, and so far, so good.”