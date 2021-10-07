PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Some people call the structure the new engineering building. One student has dubbed it Sasquatch Hall. Those who make an attempt to say the name of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s newest facility invariably stumble over the awkward vowels and consonants.
“How you pronounce Sesquicentennial Hall is our gift to future students,” Provost Tammy Evetovich told a crowd of 50, who gathered across the street Wednesday from a rattling construction site to celebrate the $55 million project’s impending completion.
The 200,000-square-foot complex abuts the Busby Hall of Engineering along the northwest corner of Southwest Road and Longhorn Drive. When it opens in the fall of 2022, all of UW-P’s engineering and computer science programs will be housed under one roof.
Wednesday’s commemoration was observed in lieu of a groundbreaking that was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW-P has received about $1 million from donors to finance sustainability and resource-efficiency building features as well as a public makerspace, known as the Huff Family Innovation Center.
UW-P software engineering student Praise Obielodan said he would have benefited from that resource last year when he developed a prototype for a bicycle safety light system.
“The construction of this prototype required use of many disciplines and tools,” Obielodan said. “A facility such as Sesquicentennial Hall’s makerspace would have seriously … allowed me to create the prototype faster and more efficiently.”
The facility also will offer students career-relevant campus jobs in the makerspace and science labs.
The persistence of UW-P alumni and administrators helped create a financial case for southwest Wisconsin lawmakers, who led the project through the Legislature and obtained the governor’s backing in 2017.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, lobbied to bring influential legislators to UW-P for a state budget listening session and campus tour. Their support also secured about $24 million for renovations to a campus science building, Boebel Hall.
“It was clear to me and clear to the (state finance) committee, that the investment that we would make here in Platteville would have economic benefits far beyond southwest Wisconsin,” Marklein said.
About 75% of the university’s engineering graduates remain within the state to work.
However, UW-P, like many universities across the country, is experiencing enrollment loss. In 2021, it dropped to 6,711 students, an 11% decline relative to the previous year.
Chancellor Dennis Shields said projects like Sesquicentennial Hall are recruitment tools that can help counter the trend.
“One of the best ways to convert prospective students into students is to have them visit campus,” he said. “Once they come and see this is a thriving academic community, it helps you close the deal.”
Jessica Fick, an assistant dean and associate professor of mechanical engineering, said the building’s multidisciplinary organization reflects industry trends. Engineers in the field rarely work as purists.
Currently, UW-P’s engineering programs are housed in Ottensman Hall, which was built in 1966. Once emptied, it will be renovated and repurposed for other campus departments.