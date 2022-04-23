At Esther’s Lounge on Friday night, a group of about a dozen women filmmakers and film fans gathered for an informal conversation about film festivals and filmmaking.
EJ Philby Burton, a production assistant for Produce Iowa, the state’s official office of media production, hosted the Dubuque event, part of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
“We are part of the state government, so everything we do is free to Iowa taxpayers,” she said. “Everything from needing a permit to a need for a crew member or actor or location.”
In addition to supporting Iowa and Iowa filmmakers, the services of Produce Iowa are also available to nonresidents.
“We’re here to support not only Iowans, but anybody who’s coming to Iowa to start a project,” Philby Burton said.
Tali Rabinowitz, Bekira Rabinowitz and Sydne Braasch, who all work for MbM Studios, a Chicago area studio and creative management firm, and are actresses, stopped by ahead of going to view the block of films showing shorts that were created during the studio’s annual film camp.
“I really didn’t know what to expect,” Braasch said. “You know how they say the Midwest is so friendly? But then you come here, and this is really the Midwest. Dubuque is what they mean when they say Midwest nice.”
Bekira Rabinowitz and her sister agreed.
“Now I wish we could stay the whole weekend,” she said.
Tali Rabinowitz might be back sooner than she thinks. While deep in conversation, Tali received an email from her agent informing her she has an audition for a limited series that will be filming for Peacock. The series title is “Field of Dreams.”
Karla Bryant, of Eagle River, Wis., and Mary Cunliffe, of Dubuque, talked screenwriting and the difficulties inherent as a writer in the business.
Cunliffe and her husband, Charlie, who own a wealth management business, are avid filmmakers when they can find the time.
“This is our hobby,” she said. “We’ve had films in the festival before.”
Bryant wrote the screenplay for “Full Circle,” which was a film festival selection in 2016. She currently has a film in post-production that she is hoping will be in the festival next year.
The script for that film, “Havana in the Snow,” has won 11 scriptwriting awards at film festivals nationwide.
“My goal was to start making a living as a screenwriter,” Bryant said. “But really, for me, it’s about building credibility. I write scripts with middle-aged characters, because I think that brings a richness of living to life.”
Lisa Morgan, co-founder of MbM Studios, heartily agreed.
“We need more of those kinds of stories,” she said. “We need those human connections.”
Morgan also touted the film festival as a place where everyone, from filmmakers to film aficionados, could find something to get excited about.
“It’s not just about seeing the films,” she said. “It’s about networking and learning and making new friends.”