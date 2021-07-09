EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Two East Dubuque businesses are teaming up to support the police department’s efforts to add a K-9 unit to its force.
Incognito Bar and The Otherside will host “Hog for a Dog” starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10. The event, which will take place on Sinsinawa Avenue, will feature a hog roast, “dog-themed” games, music and beer/spirits tasting, with all proceeds donated to the East Dubuque Police Department’s K-9 fund.
City Council members recently approved blocking off the intersection of Sinsinawa Avenue and First Street to accommodate the event.
At the meeting, Police Chief Luke Kovacic said more than $90,000 already had been raised to help the department implement the K-9 program. They hope to reach $110,000 to create “a cushion to keep the program going,” although he said police hope the program eventually will be self-funded.
“When we use the dog for narcotics investigations and retrieve money from that, that will go back to the K-9 fund,” he said.
Officer Jake Peacock, who will be the department’s K-9 handler, recently selected the dog for the program and will begin training with it in August.