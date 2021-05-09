Six local Iowa students recently were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds for their academic excellence.
Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg honored 424 high school seniors last month during the 19th annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony in Des Moines.
According to a press release received this week, students were chosen based on grade-point averages through their first seven semesters of high school.
Local winners included:
- Ashley Auderer, Western Dubuque High School
- Delaney Behning, Western Dubuque High School
- Kunal Chugh, Hempstead High School
- Catherine Curtiss, Wahlert Catholic High School
- Samantha Fish, Hempstead High School
- Lillian Schmidt, Dubuque Senior High School