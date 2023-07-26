Three years after opening, the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center has a new director.
After about four months as the interim director, Jackie Bierman took the reins as official director in mid June.
Bierman has been a nurse at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in various roles since 2008, but her position as director of the medical oncology unit in 2020 piqued her interest in working in the cancer-related area.
Recommended for you
While working in oncology, Bierman said that she saw many families in the area needing more comprehensive cancer treatments, which the center can provide. That care includes services such as radiation, chemotherapy and palliative care and resources, all under the same roof.
When the center was being built, Bierman was one of the people who added her signature to a beam used in the construction. Bierman also signed the name of her daughter — a survivor of childhood cancer.
“I feel like it’s kind of come full circle. It’s nice and refreshing to be able to lead some health caregivers here in the organization,” Bierman said.
However, because the center opened in the midst of the pandemic, its growth was slightly stunted by visitor restrictions, staffing shortages and supply chain issues, Bierman said.
“Slowly as that has improved, we’ve been able to see what truly the cancer center can provide,” Bierman said.
Now, Bierman is focused on honing that momentum and getting out into the community to continue growing awareness and support for the center through events including an open house this October.
“Even just getting out to the market for people to be able to see what we did, because it’s such a beautiful facility that really can provide a lot of excellent care,” Bierman said. “And the community is just not aware of it.”
Bierman also said she is grateful to be working with two doctors, radiation oncologist Michael Marks and hematology oncologist Eric Engelman, as she navigates her director role.
In an emailed statement, Kay Takes, the president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa said Bierman is a highly regarded leader and the cancer center team is honored to work with patients and families while they navigate their cancer care.
“(Bierman) is passionately committed to the highest standards of patient-centered care and will be a collaborative servant leader, working with Dr. Marks, Dr. Engelman and our talented interdisciplinary team to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our patients, our community and our region,” Takes said in the statement.
Bierman said she has been at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for so long because the people there treat everyone like family, including each other.
“That’s one of the unique things about Mercy,” Bierman said. “It’s not only just caring for the patients, but we’re really truly caring for one another.”