SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 John F. Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Dyersville Community Blood Drive, 1-5 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE. Details: Erica Barker, 563-321-9613
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department sponsors the event.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon, intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Fulton Elementary School Blood Drive, 3-6 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Ave. Walk-ins welcome.
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 open bridge; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge in the dining room.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon-1 p.m., Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Dubuque Noon Lions Club Fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 2020 Radford Road. Dubuque Noon Lions help individuals detect and treat vision impairments, provide glasses for individuals who might not be able to afford them and vision testing for preschoolers.
Tuesday
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Lego Explorers, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Help characters in a story complete challenges with Legos and Duplos. March theme: Viking voyage. For kindgarteners and older.
Tuesday
Activities for the blind/low vision people, 1:30 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. A variety of activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.