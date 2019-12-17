MONTICELLO, Iowa – Authorities said one person was killed in a crash Monday night at Monticello.

The person's name is being withheld by authorities pending notification of family.

The crash occurred at about 8:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. 151 at Amber Road/Jones County X44. The Iowa State Patrol reports that the person's van was southbound on the highway when it left the roadway, traveled through a ditch, crossed Amber Road and came to a rest in the ditch at Amber Road and the U.S. 151 southbound on-ramp.

The driver was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, where the person was pronounced dead.

