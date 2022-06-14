Kyle Regan will pedal hard, fast and in any direction necessary when it comes to his efforts as a volunteer.
The 35-year-old Dubuque native has been affiliated with Urban Bicycle Food Mission, part of a national movement that provides food to people in need, since it launched in Dubuque in 2020.
“I think the most rewarding thing has been the friendly relationships that have cultivated between our organization and the people we consistently help — hearing their appreciation for what we do or the times when we receive donations from unexpected sources while out on deliveries,” he said.
A production artist for McCullough Creative, Regan started as a volunteer with Urban Bicycle Food Mission and began serving as a board member for the group in the past year.
Members of the group meet at Dubuque Rescue Mission to begin preparing food at 3 p.m. Sundays — a day on which most local churches and centers are not offering community meals — then deliver the food by bicycle from 4 to 6 p.m. to various downtown Dubuque locations.
Regan learned of the group through a friend and fellow board member. However, the call to give back was born early in Regan.
“I would credit my family and early schooling for instilling a sense of community and service to others,” he said. “I was exposed to many volunteer situations early on, and as my adult life opened up with more free time, I started looking for similar opportunities.”
Amanda Reynolds, who has served as Urban Bicycle Food Mission’s executive director and board president since 2021, said Regan is among the most dedicated of the group’s volunteer base of six to eight members who serve about 150 to 200 individuals each Sunday.
“If we’re short-staffed — even if it’s three or four weekends out of the month — he’ll show up,” she said. “And he’s consistently willing to help anywhere, whether it’s preparing meals in the kitchen or making deliveries. He’s just always looking for a way to give back.”
Reynolds added that many who volunteer with the group didn’t come to it as cyclists but have embraced it as a unique opportunity to visit different neighborhoods and to get better acquainted with residents.
“It’s really only a couple of miles that we bike,” she said. “... People who regularly see us out and about get to know us and become familiar with seeing us on Sundays. They come out of their houses to visit with us.”
Regan said it was that kind of direct impact in the community that appealed to him and that has kept him active with the group.
“We’re a team, and my involvement is as much out of friendship with my fellow board members and volunteers as it is about a need to serve the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.