A Dubuque man accused of taking more than $31,000 from an estate to give it to charity was sentenced this week to two to five years probation.
However, he received a deferred judgment, meaning the conviction will not go on his record if he successfully completes probation. The court also ordered he pay a $1,000 civil penalty.
Robert E. Young Jr., 45, of 151 W. 23rd St., pleaded guilty in August in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to a charge of first-degree theft as part of a plea deal.
Court documents state that in September 2018, Dubuque police began investigating what appeared to be improper withdrawals from the estate of Thomas L. Palmer. The 58-year-old Dubuque resident died March 3, 2017, and Young was appointed as the personal administrator of the estate.
Young was removed from that role in April 2017 for making large withdrawals without notifying the appropriate people, according to authorities. Police determined that $31,535.99 was taken.
Young told an attorney that he served as Palmer’s caretaker. He said Palmer told him he could “pay himself back” from the estate, reimbursing himself in the neighborhood of $29,000 to $30,000, according to documents.
After paying off Palmer’s bills, Young said he gave the remainder of the estate to various charitable causes, according to court documents. Young said he didn’t realize taking money without a court order was considered mismanagement of the estate.